GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

JOB opened at $0.37 on Friday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

