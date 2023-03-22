Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Critical Review

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Futu and GAMCO Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $912.27 million 7.54 $360.30 million $2.16 21.18 GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.81 $65.56 million $2.51 7.21

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Futu has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Futu and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 35.56% 12.17% 2.38% GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Futu and GAMCO Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 2 1 3 0 2.17 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu currently has a consensus price target of $52.52, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Futu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Futu beats GAMCO Investors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

