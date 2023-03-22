The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 27th (NASDAQ:NFTG)

NFT Gaming’s (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 27th. NFT Gaming had issued 1,686,747 shares in its IPO on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During NFT Gaming’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NFT Gaming Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of NFTG opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. NFT Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.15.
NFT Gaming Company Profile
