Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,422 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 252,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.52 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.32%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

