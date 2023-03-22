Reviewing CI&T (CINT) & The Competition

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CI&T to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 29.17 CI&T Competitors $2.13 billion $179.71 million 20.92

CI&T’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s peers have a beta of 2.54, suggesting that their average share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CI&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.75% 0.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CI&T and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 220 1435 2550 83 2.58

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.05%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 30.65%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI&T peers beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

