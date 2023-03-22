Mogo (MOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Mogo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Mogo Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

Get Mogo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mogo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mogo by 88.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mogo by 349.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Mogo by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.