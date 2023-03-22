Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $29.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altimmune news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altimmune Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Articles

