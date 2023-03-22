LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives $772.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $772.17.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($926.88) to €900.00 ($967.74) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($908.60) to €880.00 ($946.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

LVMUY opened at $174.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $112.04 and a one year high of $180.41.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

