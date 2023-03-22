Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT at $74.59

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.89.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CRSP opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.