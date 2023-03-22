Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT at $74.59

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

