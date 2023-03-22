Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $57.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.13.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after buying an additional 450,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

