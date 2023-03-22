Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $180.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $152.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.56. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

