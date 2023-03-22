BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $76.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.