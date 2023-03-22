Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lipocine in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year. The consensus estimate for Lipocine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lipocine’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.33 on Monday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the third quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.