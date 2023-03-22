Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Swatch Group AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Swatch Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for The Swatch Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Swatch Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWGAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

