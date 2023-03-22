Information Services Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$22.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.67. The company has a market cap of C$392.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$19.12 and a 12-month high of C$25.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

