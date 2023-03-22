30429 (TNT.TO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TNT)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNTGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance

30429 has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT)

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.