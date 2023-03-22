30429 (TNT.TO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance
30429 has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.
30429 (TNT.TO) Cuts Dividend
See Also
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.