FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issued By Cormark

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 327,021 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,226,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 942,667 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

