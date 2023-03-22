Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Increased by Analyst

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.32 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Shares of COST stock opened at $490.85 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

