Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

NIKE Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NKE opened at $125.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

