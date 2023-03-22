Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.66. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,014,000 after buying an additional 9,926,332 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 101.2% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 1,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $7,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 58.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 896,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,665,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.