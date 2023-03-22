Oppenheimer Comments on Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 5.1 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

