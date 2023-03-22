Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for InterDigital, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for InterDigital in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 62.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in InterDigital by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,327 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.