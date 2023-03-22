InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for InPlay Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

TSE:IPO opened at C$2.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.69. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$5.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.24%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

