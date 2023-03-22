Karora Resources (KRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Karora Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

TSE KRR opened at C$4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$813.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 0.87. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.38 and a 1-year high of C$7.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

