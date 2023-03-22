HC Wainwright Increases Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $54.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.22% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.44. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,995 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

