Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RBCN opened at $1.61 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

