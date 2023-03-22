Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $802.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REGN. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $759.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $749.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $733.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

