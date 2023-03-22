S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SANW opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.12. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $193,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

