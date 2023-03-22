BNP Paribas Upgrades Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) to “Neutral”

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Beauty Health Price Performance
SKIN stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.
About Beauty Health
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
