BNP Paribas Upgrades Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) to “Neutral”

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

SKIN stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

