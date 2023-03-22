Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT Raised to $31.00 at BTIG Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.16% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,748.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,748.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,297,552 shares of company stock valued at $89,851,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

