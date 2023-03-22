StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

