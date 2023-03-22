FY2023 EPS Estimates for RumbleON, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for RumbleON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBL. B. Riley cut their price objective on RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 528.5% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 118,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 675.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 290,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
