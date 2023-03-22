FY2023 EPS Estimates for RumbleON, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for RumbleON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBL. B. Riley cut their price objective on RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RMBL stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 528.5% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 118,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 675.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 290,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

