UBS Group Begins Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

TWNK opened at $24.76 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

