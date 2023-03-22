Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Sunday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

