Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT Lowered to $23.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TWNK opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after buying an additional 773,528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.