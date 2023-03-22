Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

