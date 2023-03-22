StockNews.com Upgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to “Hold”

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

NYSE PLD opened at $118.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

