Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FATE. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $532.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $60,537.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 177,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

