Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.91. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
