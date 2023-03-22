Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.91. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,935 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

