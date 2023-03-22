Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

NYSE PLG opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.50. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

