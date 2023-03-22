Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,010,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

