StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.15. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.