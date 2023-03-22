Brokers Set Expectations for Denbury Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

DEN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Denbury from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

NYSE DEN opened at $82.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13. Denbury has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

In related news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 112.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 81,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 6,089.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 417,785 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.4% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $2,141,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

