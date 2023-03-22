B. Riley Comments on Envela Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Envela in a report released on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Shares of ELA opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Envela has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $8.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 300.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,230 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 82.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 42.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

