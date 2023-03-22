B. Riley Comments on Envela Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Envela in a report released on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Shares of ELA opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Envela has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $8.42.
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
