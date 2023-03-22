GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

GRWG stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.12. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

