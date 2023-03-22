HC Wainwright Weighs in on 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.93) EPS.

FDMT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

FDMT opened at $17.68 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,144 shares of company stock worth $638,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

