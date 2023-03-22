Homology Medicines, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Homology Medicines in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Homology Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Homology Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $1.07 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines

About Homology Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More

