HC Wainwright Weighs in on IMV Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for IMV in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,547.42% and a negative return on equity of 12,695.41%.

IMV stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. IMV has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,397 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares during the period. 15.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

