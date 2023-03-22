HC Wainwright Weighs in on IMV Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMV)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVGet Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for IMV in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,547.42% and a negative return on equity of 12,695.41%.

IMV Stock Up 3.9 %

IMV stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. IMV has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $15.30.

Institutional Trading of IMV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,397 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares during the period. 15.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.