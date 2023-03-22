Zacks Research Comments on ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.94.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 332.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,592,000 after buying an additional 11,549,815 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $29,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,234,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.