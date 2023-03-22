Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

HOOK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of HOOK opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

